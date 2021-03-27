The Easter Bunny made a special stop at Saginaw's Hoyt Park today. They were joined by the Saginaw Mayor and passed out more than 700 Easter baskets to residents.
Saginaw leaders are coming together to make Easter special for the community. Mike Gomez, Saginaw County Undersheriff, said Charlie Haddad from Charlie's Corner came to him with the idea after successful Christmas and Halloween events.
"He's like let's do a drive through Easter basket giveaway. I said, that's great, let's do that. He says I want to do 700 people. I'm like are you out of your mind?" Gomez said.
"We see the kids, we see the parents, we see all these people. I know what Saginaw needs, and we need more of this," Haddad said.
Haddad said at the end of the day, they are giving away over 1,000 baskets. Brenda Moore, the Mayor of Saginaw, was happy to help.
"Some business people got together and said hey Mayor, can we do this? And I said we can do anything we put our mind to," Moore said.
She said the day was a success.
"It is fabulous! Saginaw has come together again. The businesses and community support groups, community groups, have come together. We're out here trying to bless everyone that we can," Moore said.
County Commissioner Sheldon Matthews said it is good to bring back some special memories.
"It brings back the times when we were that age, getting an Easter basket and smiling. The kids are happy and we're happy to do this for the community," Matthews said.
