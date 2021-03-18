The Michigan Municipal League has given Saginaw Mayor Brenda F. Moore the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award for her commitment to her community.
“Brenda’s passion for her community and the people she serves shines through in everything she does,” said Westland Mayor and Michigan Municipal League Board President William Wild. “From working diligently to ensure an active census count to her constant engagement in various league committees, she is the ideal embodiment of what it means to be a community leader.”
In 2020, Moore became the first black female to serve as president of the league. Years prior, in 2013, she was elected to Saginaw City Council.
Moore received praise for raising awareness about filling out the 2020 Census and its importance to Saginaw's future. Moore helped 200 households complete the census by leveraging grant funding to ensure the most accurate count possible.
“Moore was crucial in the effort to connect with every area of Saginaw and help reach citizens who may have otherwise been missed,” Wild said. “When you speak to Brenda, you can hear her love for the Michigan Municipal League. She truly believes in the league’s mission to make Michigan’s communities better and passionately inspiring positive change in our cities.”
According to the Michigan Municipal League's website, the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award is a peer-nominated award created in memory of Rogers City Councilmember Jim Sinclair. Its goal is to celebrate a person who tirelessly promotes local government and continued training for elected officials.
