IMAGE: Brenda Moore
Source: City of Saginaw

On Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. Saginaw Mayor Brenda F. Moore will deliver a virtual State of the City address via zoom.

The event is hosted by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/SaginawChamber.

People interested in viewing can signup here.

