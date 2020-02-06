The Mayor of Saginaw is excited about the future of the city as he announces new development.
During his State of the City, Mayor Floyd Kloc showed a rendering of what the three-story mixed-use facility will look like.
He says the Shaheen Development mixed commercial and residential project has been approved by the city's planning and zoning boards.
It is slated for construction starting this spring.
Kloc shared with us why he thought this new development in downtown is a big deal.
"It is probably the first commercial in-fill development in the city of Saginaw, particularly downtown, in fifty, maybe even a lot more years,” he said. “Certainly, we were tearing buildings down fifty years ago. So, to have a new in-fill go in that is commercial is tremendous. To me it's sort of like the beginning of that commercial comeback."
Kloc is hopeful that this project will lead to more downtown development in the years to come.
