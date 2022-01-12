Saginaw is having a hard time getting people to step up with ideas to help move the city forward while they try to deicide the best ways to spend the American Rescue Plan Act money.
Tens of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act are on the line for the city of Saginaw.
"I'm encouraging the citizens to step up to the plate. The council cannot do this without the help of the city. The city cannot move forward without the citizens," said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.
During a meeting in December, Moore and city council members established an advisory committee to be composed of residents.
"This program really was designed so that the citizens of the city could have a say-so on how we would direct this money," Moore said.
An attempt to give the people a voice, but so far, relatively few people appear to be interested.
"All I kept hearing was, 'the people want to do this,' and I'm like okay, so, where y'all at?" Moore said.
Moore said they have eight or nine approved applications. She is hoping for at least 10 with more in reserve.
She said the lump sum the city gets is $52 million, but not all of it will go directly to the community.
"The municipality, the city of Saginaw, has some funds that they had to come up with for lost revenue. And it's minused from that 52 million," Moore said.
Moore feels like the clock is ticking.
"I do, and I think that even if we start working on some small projects, small projects at least start. But we can't start until we come together," Moore said.
She is calling on residents in good standing with the city to apply.
"If you are not part of the solution, then you've got to be a part of the problem. Please, if really have have a love and want to see a change in the city, now is the time," Moore said.
