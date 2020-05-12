The annual Memorial Day Parade in Saginaw has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-safe-stay-home order.
The parade was scheduled for May 25, and honors service members and veterans.
Positive Results Downtown, PRIDE, is asking that everyone who usually participates or attends the parade to fly an American flag in honor of their service instead.
