“In 2012, my son Marcus Buckley and my nephew Freddie Rico Harvey Jr. was murdered,” said Jackie Jones of March for Moms.
She has come out strong on the other end.
Today, her and other moms marched started at the Saginaw Riverview Plaza to provide support and strength to other mothers and parents who have lost their children to gun violence.
“Let the moms know who have lost children to gun violence that they are not alone, that we are here for them,” said Jones.
The march comes on the heels of tragedy.
Just weeks ago, the two Saginaw teens’ lives were taken at a large gathering at a gas station.
Jones believes more engagement with the youth could curb such violence.
“We need to bring more jobs back over to our community,” said Jones. “We need to bring more events back to our communities just so they can see more than just what they see.”
Jones wants other parents affected by gun violence to know they are not alone. That’s why they are raising their voices to make it known they are replacing the suffering with care.
“It’s to let our moms know, to let our communities know, to let our kids know, that we care about them and we care about our community,” said Jones.
Though the march was in Saginaw, Jones hopes to see marches like this extend across the county and state lines going forward.
