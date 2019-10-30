A Saginaw mother dead is dead after overcoming a savage beating.
Felicia Rojas was nearly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend five years ago.
The family said she was making a miraculous recovery, but now they’re preparing for a funeral.
"It's sad that Felicia left us so suddenly like that,” said her father Lionel Rodriguez. “She always would tell me I want to live long enough to see my daughter graduate."
Rodriguez said Rojas died Sunday at the age of 34.
Rojas was diagnosed with lupus when she was 16. Eventually her kidneys failed, and she was on dialysis.
Her troubles didn't end there, in 2014 she was beaten nearly to death by this man, Michael Vasquez.
He was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Rojas recovered from that ordeal and last June she received a new kidney.
Then last Friday, Rojas fell ill, and she never recovered. She leaves behind her five-year-old daughter Maya Vasquez.
"I asked [Maya] did she know where her mom was and she pointed up in the sky,” Rodriguez said. “It's like she had an intuition, a child gut feeling that she knew her mom was gone now."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs. Funds will also help the little girl who has a mother that's passed on and has a father who is incarcerated.
"Any money that I will put towards her funeral expenses,” Rodriguez said. “I can now be able to spend on her daughter and her care in the future."
Rodriguez said an autopsy will be performed on his daughter to determine her cause of death. We've also learned the Saginaw county prosecutor's office is reviewing Rojas' passing.
Meanwhile her family is preparing for a funeral this weekend.
"Our daughter can rest in peace now," he said.
