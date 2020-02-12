Her life revolves around her children. 25-year-old Emily Lovely of Saginaw is a mother of three and she's fighting for her life following a recent surgery.
"She's No. 1 about her kids and her family," her sister Kaitlynn Lovely said. “She's always helping people. She runs all day long giving people rides."
But lately, Emily was suffering painful headaches.
Kaitlynn says doctors found spinal fluid behind her eyes. A spinal tap didn't fix the problem, so she went in for another surgery Friday.
"She said I'm in pre-op, I’ll call when I get out,” Kaitlynn said. “And I told her I loved her, she said I loved you back. I haven't heard from her since."
Because Emily is fighting for her life at a Detroit hospital.
"There was a narrow vein near where they put the stent in,” Kaitlynn said. “It ruptured and caused bleeding on the brain. So now she's in critical condition and an induced coma."
Her family is heartbroken.
"I’ve seen her, and it's hard,” Kaitlynn said. “I can't stay there too long"
They’re worried sick and waiting.
"Every day it's just waiting,” Kaitlynn said. “The doctors keep saying we just have to wait. We don't really get any results or any answers."
Emily’s family started a GoFundMe to help with any medical costs. You can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.