Supporters across the nation and in Mid-Michigan celebrated after the Supreme Court’s 5 to 4 decision that stopped the ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
"Today when I got the call, I couldn't believe it actually," said Rosa Valdez.
Complete shock, followed by a sigh of relief, was what the Saginaw resident says she felt after the supreme court ruled to uphold the DACA program.
A temporary, but renewable permit, which allows immigrants who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S.
"A lot of people were saying, ‘Oh no, there's a fifty percent chance, sixty percent chance it's not going to get passed.’” Valdez said. “And honestly I feel like, a little defeated but at the same time I felt like we were going to win."
The announcement came Thursday, after a 5-4 ruling by the Supreme Court led to the program staying in place, despite the Trump administration's earlier attempt to abolish it.
Valdez says she's been a part of DACA since it started in 2012, and says it's been a struggle trying to keep her and her family in the U.S.
However, she says today's ruling gave her hope for the future, and while the journey to citizenship isn't over quite yet, she believes that this is just the beginning.
"I've been here for over 15 years,” she said. “I don't want to just sit here and be like ‘Ok, I'm just going to sit here and wait.’ No, like I want to keep going and hopefully make this a permanent decision so I can be here with my children."
