The Saginaw NAACP branch held a meeting to inform and help out people who’ve been discriminated against.
While acts of discrimination still happen, many are unaware of how to take action against it.
For a century now, the NAACP branch of Saginaw has fought to ensure equality of rights for all people and eliminate race-based discrimination.
But their mission is far from over.
“I think it’s important that people understand that discrimination still exists,” said Terry Pruitt, the president of the NAACP Saginaw branch.
Pruitt said while acts of discrimination are still prevalent, so are those unaware of what to do against it.
Because of this, the chapter held the seminar inside the Corinthian Baptist Church showing people how to take a stand and make their voice heard when suffering from prejudice at work, school, or in general.
“We try to impart some information about how we can assist people in getting their complaint about discrimination or any other issue to the next level,” Pruitt said.
They did that by inviting speakers such as Charles Schoder, a civil rights specialist for the state, to go over equal protections of civil rights with the audience.
“And it’s important to be in places such as this, to advise people about what the law states and how to contact us,” Schoder said.
As for Pruitt, he said while the NAACP is not a legal firm, they are willing to investigate and leverage reputation toward acts of injustice within their community.
“And so we really do need to do what we can to make sure that the laws are followed and that they have an equal opportunity, equal chance for employment, housing, and access to the various accommodations and services throughout the community,” Pruitt said.
