“Citizens of Saginaw, let me be direct as I can, black lives matter,” said Terry Pruitt, president of the NAACP in Saginaw.
On the steps of city hall, Pruitt issued a challenge to his community. He addressed a crowd of more than a hundred people including police, pastors and politicians on stepping up against racial injustice and inequality even after the worldwide protests die down.
“If you’re not willing to take the very first step in achieving transformational change by voting in 2020, then I really don’t know why you’re here,” said Pruitt. “It is absolutely imperative that we vote in August primary and the November general election.”
City leaders and law enforcement stressed the need for open communication and addressing systematic racism.
“I think we are the solution as well, working with the NAACP, all PAC, and the local churches to try and come up with these solutions,” said Floyd Kloc, the mayor of Saginaw.
“It was really good to be a part of this today, to get the ball moving forward in a direction that we should have been moving and maybe the direction that we already have been moving but just slowly, but now we’re kicking the speed up and getting things done,” said Reggie Williams, the Buena Vista Police Chief.
That sense of accomplishment was shared by others in attendance today.
“That’s what it’s going to take – the community coming together, taking the challenge seriously,” said Reverend Adrian Mobley-Bowie of the Breath of Life Spiritual Center.
“And I truly believe that they will come together and try to make sure and promote that people will be safe in the city of Saginaw,” said Marva Gordon, an attendee.
