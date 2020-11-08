News of former Vice President Joe Biden's projected win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election is making waves across the country and here in Saginaw.
"Felt like a big relief to get Trump out of the office," Darius Ingram from Saginaw.
"Until we get out of this, we won't really see what he's capable of doing," Chozon Gilbert from Saginaw.
This goes especially for people of color. Many of whom are eager to see Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office as well.
"Totally excited about the promise of a black, female, African American, Asian woman serving in that capacity," said Terry Pruit, president of the Saginaw NAACP.
Pruitt says this serves not only as a historic moment for the country, but one of inspiration.
A feeling echoed by Saginaw residents like Ingram.
"It's outstanding bro, it's outstanding," he said.
But there are others hoping to see significant change in the nation during their term especially when it comes to racial injustice.
"Unless they really do a judicial reform or a whole cop reform, then we're going to be talking about the same song and dance basically," Gilbert said.
And that's something Pruitt is looking for as well.
"My greatest hope is that we can put some of the racial strife and discriminatory acts and statements behind us," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.