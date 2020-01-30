Move over Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love might be right here in Mid-Michigan.
Saginaw was just named the “Most Caring City in Michigan” by Insurify.com, an insurance comparison website.
Insurify identified Saginaw as the highest percentage of people working in what they called “selfless professions.”
The fields they focused on were social work, healthcare, counseling, firefighting, teaching and some others.
“At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably benefited from the service of a counselor, a teacher, a nurse or some other professional whose career is dedicated to helping others in their community,” Mayor Floyd Kloc said. “They frequently work well into their own personal time or remain on-call and at-the-ready at a moment’s notice.”
Insurify looks a careers listed on insurance forms to calculate their data.
