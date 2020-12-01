Louise Cavazos wanted to be home by Christmas.
But after contracting COVID-19 twice, along with pneumonia the second time, the Saginaw native was out of strength.
“We never expected this. We really, we were really prepared for her to come home,” said Laticia Cavazos, Louise’s daughter.
Louise was rushed from rehab back to the ICU Monday morning and passed away that afternoon.
While her daughter and husband were able to be at her side, they had to stay out of the hospital for most of the time.
“What was more heartbreaking is not being able to be with her. With the whole COVID situation, I feel she had a broken heart. She was always so family oriented, to not be with her family, and then with the hospital so busy, our phone calls literally got limited to one time a day if that,” Laticia said.
Since getting COVID in early August, Louise’s health wavered, putting her family through an emotional rollercoaster.
“Her health was, it was like a yo-yo. Sometimes she’d be good, sometimes bad,” Laticia said.
But Laticia tries to see the bright side. Her mother could barely hold her hand.
“I believe she fought so long, she fought for her family. You know, not really for herself. And the whole time she was there she would always say, ‘I just wanna come, I just wanna come home.’ But I don’t think home meant here, you know. I think it meant somewhere greater,” Laticia said.
Louise leaves behind her daughter, husband, and siblings.
The GoFundMe Laticia set up for her mother’s hospital bills is going toward her funeral expenses.
