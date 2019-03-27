Saginaw native has perfect bracket so far

A Mid-Michigan native has entered unchartered territory with his March Madness brackets.
Gregg Nigl, a Saginaw native who now lives in Ohio, is the only man who made the right pick in all 48-tournament games played so far.
That’s a first, according to the NCAA.
But as he told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, he almost missed out on choosing the college basketball winners.
“I hear you were sick on Thursday, you know, the tip-off day, and you almost didn’t fill out your bracket. Is that correct,” Baldwin asked.
"Yeah, it was the fourth one I filled out, the last one I filled out, and I was very close to going back to bed and I took some cold medicine and I almost didn't fill it out and I just did it on my phone, really quick, kind of mashed it out with other ones that I filled out, with some changes," Nigl replied.
"I see where this is going, little cold medicine helped you put a little bit, wink-wink! Seriously, how did you do it, what was your strategy," Baldwin asked.
"Well, I am living in Columbus, Ohio, so I watch a lot of Big Ten basketball, I watch my team, the Michigan Wolverines, Go Blue! So I'm pretty comfortable picking the Big Ten schools, but a lot of the other ones, there are so many games in college basketball, you can't see them all, so I definitely record Bracketology on Selection Sunday every year and watch that and, again, I usually fill out two to three brackets every year, I know there is a core set of teams and I'm gonna pick all three or all four and there's a few that I think can go either way and I just do variations," Nigl responded.
The NCAA said the odds of achieving what Nigl did are less than one in 280 trillion.
So, what are his picks going into the Sweet Sixteen?
He chose Gonzaga, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia, Michigan State, UNC, Duke, and Kentucky.
