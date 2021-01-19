Jacob Kohut was teaching his music class to elementary and middle schoolers.
“And then suddenly, I was down there,” he said.
He was called in to protect the Capitol on January 6 as rioters took over.
He says he didn’t see any of the chaos firsthand.
“Just because by the time we got there it had pretty much been wrapped up by local forces,” Kohut said. “But there were some of our own guys already doing traffic control points, stuff like that.”
The Army National Guard Sergeant has spent the past few weeks in D.C. helping with logistics and security.
The National Mall is now decked out in barbed wire and barricades as armed protests are expected on inauguration day.
The Saginaw native is being kept busy and still finding the time to help his music students. Even video chatting them from his Humvee.
“It’s been really cool talking with them, connecting with them in class still,” he said. “Just saying what a historic experience it is for them.”
And despite the tension in the air after the 6th, Kohut says he and his servicemen and women are in good spirits.
“There’s a generally upbeat mood,” Kohut said. “People realize what a historic this moment is for our country and we get to be a part of it. That’s an honor.”
He’s hoping inauguration day goes smoothly.
“I hope and pray for a boring day, that’d be great,” he said.
