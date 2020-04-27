Saginaw native Megan Wolcott is a nurse who left her family in Arizona to join the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 in New York City.
A decision she was driven to make.
“It’s not just my job, it gives me a purpose in life, and i truly get joy from helping people,” Wolcott said “And here knowing it has been so catastrophic and overwhelming.”
“Listen she will tell you that she is just doing her job and going to a different place to do so. But it is a lot more than that,” Nick Wolcott said.
13-hour shifts working six days a week and handling three times the patient load. That’s what nurses were facing before Megan’s group reached the big apple.
While she takes pleasure in the many patients that will be released, she feels the pain for those who will not.
“It is really upsetting seeing these patients struggling and out there alone,” Megan said. “I envision my family and people I love struggle without anyone there and it is sad. But I take pride knowing that I can be there holding their hand. I can be their family when they are not able to be there.”
Megan comes from a family of healthcare workers. Both her mother and father are in the profession. Despite knowing the risk her daughter is facing, Sheri Short, an ER nurse manager at Covenant in Saginaw, has a mother’s concern
“To be honest with you it made me a little nervous,” Short said. “Because I am seeing it on my end also. How it is affecting my staff and fellow nurses around the world and it is hard I pray every night.”
“That’s just a parent being worried. I worry about her,” Megan said. “I’m younger, I’m healthy. I worry about her getting sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.