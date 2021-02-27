A rapper is making music out west, but he was raised right here in mid-Michigan. Now the entertainer is looking to help local students make the most of their education.
“I used to always play the drums, play the piano, or kind of compose beats,” said Corey “Dollaz” Davis.
Music has always been in the veins of Davis, but the rapper based in Las Vegas, but his roots started at Arthur Hill High School.
“Actually, I remember a lot of fun days from Arthur Hill. I used to get good grades,” he said.
He admits by his junior year those grades started to slip after engaging with what he calls the wrong crowd. Now, in a better position in life, Davis is giving back.
“Let me start a scholarship program because that’s always been on my list,” Davis said.
The idea was expedited after seeing other artists flashing money on social media.
“I need to do something to change the narrative,” Davis said. “Everybody want to post all this money on social media but let’s try to entice the people to give back and do something that can make a change.”
So, Davis set-up a $5,000 with Arthur Hill for students to follow their own dreams and studies.
“COVID going on. A lot of families are affected, I saw a lot of the schools were affected,” Davis said.
He said he’s letting the administration pick a student that best qualifies.
“Maintaining a good GPA but they’re from a disenfranchised family, they got some kind of financial hardship,” he said.
He said all students need is a push from someone they look up to.
“If we would’ve had the cool guy, you know, the person we look up to say ‘Hey, go to school,’” he said. “Here I’m even starting a scholarship to show how cool it is and help out, I probably would’ve been in better shape than I am now.”
