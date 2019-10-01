The city of Saginaw is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Arson Watch.
The watch runs from Oct. 30 through Oct. 31.
Volunteers would work with the police, fire and SCENIC departments to be the "eyes and ears" of Saginaw and help stop arson related fires, the city said in a press release.
The Arson Watch teams will patrol associated neighborhoods by vehicle from dusk until dawn to watch for suspicious activities.
Volunteers will be provided with Arson Watch T-shirts, flashing lights, and thorough training on how to patrol throughout their watch.
"This is the 12th year we have implemented this event in Saginaw and it is wonderful to see the positive impact this has made in the city. Since 2015, there have been no arson related fires during the Halloween period. We could not have achieved these results without the help of our dedicated volunteers," said Nancy Burdick, co-chair of Arson Watch.
If you are interested in volunteering, you should contact your area neighborhood association president. You can find out more about your neighborhood association here.
For more information regarding the 2019 Arson Watch, contact Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections John Stemple at 989-759-1304.
