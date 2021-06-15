Police met with members of a neighborhood association to resume meetings that got put on hold because of the pandemic.
Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth attended Tuesday’s Neighborhood Association action group meeting at the Houghton-Jones Community Center.
"I think it's extremely important to engage the community. We've been doing this for years," Ruth said.
These gatherings had been on hold during the pandemic until Tuesday. Ruth is glad to be back.
"It answers questions for the community. Just so that they can feel more comfortable living in their homes and knowing what's going on and what the city is doing to help them," Ruth said.
The meeting was held outside in the summer-like air with warm temperatures taking hold concerns that instances of gun violence will rise like the thermometer. Ruth said that is not the case in Saginaw and his officers are doing what they can to keep it that way.
"We're engaging the community as we did today. We're putting on extra patrols to help ensure that people follow the laws and the rules," Ruth said.
Ruth said a lot of shootings around the country seem to be happening at parties. With that in mind he urges revelers to keep an eye on their surroundings.
"Be very cognizant of when you're going to a party. Don't stay too late. If there's people, there that are just not the right kind of crowd and you feel it's an unsafe environment to be in for yourself or your children leave so you can stay safe," Ruth said.
