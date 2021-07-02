The city of Saginaw's water moratorium expired on June 15 upsetting residents who protested the water shutoffs outside city hall earlier this week.
The city countered by offering help to those struggling residents to learn more about how they can get financial assistance to pay their past due bills.
Saginaw City Hall was packed for the third day in a row on Friday with residents hoping for financial assistance with their water bill.
"I come down here, I didn't know it was so many people that was going through the same thing. So again, I say, our city should have more consideration for its people," said Felicia McDaniel, Saginaw resident.
McDaniel said she paid her $400 bill the first time, but after seeing it come due again, she went to the city.
"And so, the city of Saginaw, yes we made a mistake, yes we did," Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said.
Moore said the city should not have shut off people's water when the moratorium ended.
"And we're willing to fix it. We just need the community to work with us,” she said.
That fix comes in terms of using spare money for everything from wiping bills clean to helping with payment plans.
"Now there are dollars available and if they don't use them, they got to send them back. So, why let the money go back? Why let it go back? Not when we got people that can use it," Moore said.
The mayor said the city will continue this assistance as long as they can. While Moore doesn't have an exact timeline for using up all the money, she plans on having more of these assistance days in the future.
"We got to do this different. If they really and truly did not know about these services, then we as servants, we going to have to do something different," Moore said.
"A lot of people are out here in the same situation I am. Some that been in longer, some that been in shorter, but they do need help," McDaniel said.
Since Wednesday, the program helped more than 300 residents.
The city extended the water shutoff moratorium through July 15, but residents say they will protest at city hall again on July 8 if the city doesn’t comply with their demands to stop the shutoffs.
