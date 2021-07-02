The city of Saginaw officially has a new fire chief, starting Friday.
Thomas Raines has served the Saginaw Fire Department for 27 years and has been acting fire chief since May.
Raines started his career in 1994 as a firefighter and was promoted to fire chauffeur/engineer in 1997, fire lieutenant in 2006 and fire captain in 2011. He became fire battalion chief in 2014 before being appointed acting fire chief.
Raines said he is humbled and honored to step into the role of fire chief.
“I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity. I know how committed this team is to our community, and I am excited to lead them into the future,” Raines said.
Raines’ duties as chief include oversight of all fire operations, fire apparatus, fire prevention and fire training activities. Raines was also selected as Saginaw Fire Department Fire Fighter of the Year in 2010.
Raines has lived in Saginaw for 30 years.
“My wife and I have raised four children here in this community. We love our city and are proud to call Saginaw our home,” Raines said.
“The city has already greatly benefited from Tom’s commitment to the fire service in Saginaw," City Manager Tim Morales said. "His enthusiasm for improvements to safety and additional resources has made him an excellent candidate for the position. We know he will excel, and we look forward to what he will continue to bring to the city."
