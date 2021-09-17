Saginaw officials are moving forward with plans to spend millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding.
The city received $52 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
"The city means a lot to me and my family," Tim Dempsey said.
Consultant Tim Dempsey is in Saginaw to help residents and city leaders utilize the largest federal investment into local governments in decades.
Michigan State University professor Eric Scorsone joined Dempsey and many others at the temple theatre Friday.
"This is the biggest federal investment in local government since the 1970's and the general revenue sharing program. So, whether we'll ever see this again, whether this will continue in some form, we don't know. But this is an incredible opportunity over the next few years for Saginaw," Scorsone said.
That is where city administrators invited the public to a strategic planning session. It is all part of the effort to find the best way to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan act money the city will receive.
Residents heard about what American Rescue Plane funding was and how it can be spent. City officials also released the ARPA resident survey results.
Of the 1,000 surveyed, crime and fire prevention topped the list. Housing revitalization and repairing infrastructure were a close second and third.
The main theme of the meeting was working to finding the answer to this question, what strategic investments of ARPA funding will advance the prosperity and quality of life for Saginaw residents?
People we talked to after the meeting say they were optimistic about what they heard.
"A great opportunity for community impact, collective impact, and to really kind of start something here or sustain something here," a Saginaw resident said.
"For small businesses, for ventures such as preventing violence, you name it, all of that. We just have to be able to articulate the need so that we can take advantage of those funds that have been presented to us," Another Saginaw resident said.
City leaders said more meetings to gather public input and discuss the next steps for the community are in the works.
