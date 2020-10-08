The City of Saginaw says the drinking water is safe after reports of an odor in the water.
According to Saginaw and the Saginaw County Health Department, the city water system just went though a seasonal turn over of its water source, Lake Huron.
Officials said the unusual smell is a normal occurrence but has lasted longer than normal. They expect it to improve in the next couple weeks.
The water is being treated with carbon, but officials said the odors can increase after they leave the treatment center.
City officials are suggesting any building owners or managers who are going to reopen a building after being closed should do proper flushing of the plumbing before opening.
They have a few other suggestions:
- Monitor for leaks: Monitor the building during flushing to be sure there are no plumbing leaks or plugged drains that could lead to property damage.
- Toilets: Flush at least twice to move fresh water through the plumbing.
- Faucets and Showers: Run hot and cold water at full flow for several minutes each. Run cold water taps first, followed by hot water taps. If possible, remove faucet aerators before flushing.
- Other Appliances and Apparatus: Flush other appliances and apparatus thoroughly, at full flow, to bring fresh water into the system. If you have an appliance that has a filter, such as a refrigerator or ice maker, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing water filters after flushing is complete. Flushing times will vary depending on building size and plumbing complexity.
