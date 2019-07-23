A major Mid-Michigan city is putting a hold on the recreational marijuana business for now.
Monday night, the Saginaw City Council voted to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana businesses in the city for the next 12 months.
This sunset provision allows the council to go back to vote next year and investigate if they want to continue staying out of the business or change position and prepare to opt in.
"If so to have appropriate ordinances, whether that's zoning, environmental, or other possibilities in place prior to opting in," Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said.
A vote to opt in to allow medical marijuana businesses in the city failed during Monday night's meeting.
