A little convenience store on the corner of an otherwise quiet neighborhood street has been robbed again and again.
“Angry, frustrated,” said Jerry Pyscher, customer at Bill’s Party Store in Saginaw.
Pyscher has been a loyal customer for years.
About 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Pyscher was at the business when he witnessed a group of teens use their five-finger discount.
“They ran in the store, one blocked the door and by the time I got to the door the two had grabbed probably four bottles of wine, ran out past us laughing like it was no big deal,” Pyshcer said.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the group on video.
Employee Jim Foerster said this is a common occurrence.
“They’ve been in four out of five nights here,” Foerster said.
TV5 last spoke to Foerster in December of 2016. At that time, he had been robbed three times in two weeks.
He said the suspect was never caught. Now he is being victimized again.
Foerster said he feels like a sitting duck.
“I can’t catch them. They’re in and out of here in 20 seconds,” he said.
He is hoping the robberies will stop.
“Well, it hurts me. I’ve been here too long treating people good for all these years to have this happening right now,” Foerster said.
The same goes for Pyscher. He wants to see law enforcement do more to try and bring these crimes to an end.
“They’ve been here 50-some years. These are good people. I mean, so people got to start caring in the city and stand up,” Pyscher said.
Saginaw Police said they are aware of what’s going on and they are investigating.
