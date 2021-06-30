The city of Saginaw is pausing water shutoffs until July 15 so citizens can apply for assistance. The city will also be hosting a three-day event starting June 30 for utility payment assistance.
The three-day event will start Wednesday at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. at City Hall on 1315 S. Washington Ave.
The event will be a time for residents who are struggling to pay their water bills and are in danger of shutoff to learn more about financial assistance.
The city resumed water shutoffs on June 15 for any account shown as delinquent with no recent payment or approved payment arrangement. The city is encouraging customers who are struggling to pay their bills to seek financial assistance or contact customer service to make payment arrangements.
While shutoffs are temporarily paused until July, the city will be distributing tags to homes in danger of shutoff along with information on how they can apply for assistance.
Councilwoman Annie Boensch has worked to coordinate the three-day event at city hall in an effort to assist residents and avoid water shutoffs.
“We understand there are a number of citizens who are in danger of water shutoff, but financial assistance is available. Several community organizations have funds available for households who qualify. The events at City Hall will streamline the process and be an easy way for citizens to work with the local representatives from community organizations, apply for the assistance, and avoid water shutoff,” Boensch said.
The city is asking anyone who is interested in attending the three-day event to bring the following documentation:
- Most recent City of Saginaw water bill showing balance due
- Proof of income
- Photo identification
STARS is providing free transportation to the event for anyone who needs it.
“This has been a challenging time for everyone as we resume water shutoffs for non-payment,” said Lori Brown, finance director. “Financial assistance is available for citizens. The collaborative events this week will help citizens with the application process and direct them toward the available assistance. We want to do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”
