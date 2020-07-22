Saginaw Police are asking for parents' help after an increase in juveniles violating curfew.
Officers said high numbers of kids have been violating the curfew and having parking lot parties across the city.
The City of Saginaw Juvenile Curfew ordinance says people under 17 can't be out alone between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Officers are asking parents to be mindful of where their children are and to make sure they are where they say they're going to be.
