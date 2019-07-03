The Saginaw Police Department is warning residents of firework safety ahead of the city's fireworks festival.
With the Fourth of July celebrations starting on Thursday, the police department would like to remind citizens and those visiting to refrain from lighting any fireworks including sparklers on public property. This includes schools, sidewalks, and parks.
Police are asking if you are going to enjoy consumer fireworks, to do it at your home, on your property.
“Remember, fireworks are dangerous and are the cause of numerous injuries and property damage each year around the country,” Saginaw Police Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.
To increase safety during personal use of legal fireworks:
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Never allow children to play with fireworks of any kind.
- Only use fireworks outdoors.
- Wear protective clothing, including eyewear.
- Only light devices on smooth, flat surfaces away from residential areas, dry leaves and flammable material.
- Always keep a hose or bucket of water nearby in case of malfunction.
- Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.
The UMBRA Group parking lot on Niagara between Troop and Holland will be closed to all vehicles to allow viewing of the fireworks.
After the fireworks, police ask everyone to be patient as they head home whether it be on foot or in a car.
