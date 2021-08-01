The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left two women and one man injured on Sunday.
At 10:50 a.m. Saginaw City Police responded to the 1300 block of Brockway Street after reports of a shooting.
Preliminary investigations conducted by officers indicates that three victims were injured, a man and two women.
All of the victims were transported to a local hospital. Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries while one woman is in critical condition.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
