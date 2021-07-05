GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating the city’s eighth homicide after receiving reports that a woman had been shot.

On Monday at 6:00 a.m. police responded to the 1800 block of Burnham street near Grout street after receiving a tip that a woman had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the front porch of a home with gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Saginaw resident Nala Wallace.

The major crimes unit of Saginaw PD and the Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.