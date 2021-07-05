The Saginaw Police Department is investigating the city’s eighth homicide after receiving reports that a woman had been shot.
On Monday at 6:00 a.m. police responded to the 1800 block of Burnham street near Grout street after receiving a tip that a woman had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the front porch of a home with gunshot wounds.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Saginaw resident Nala Wallace.
The major crimes unit of Saginaw PD and the Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.