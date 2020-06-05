The City of Saginaw is responding to requests in changes to policing saying that understand the need for community involvement in policing and the need to review procedures and police interaction with citizens.
The department said they are about building personal relationships and being proactive in addressing community concerns and working with partners to find new approaches to police work.
The department listed new steps they are taking to improve community relations including:
- Working with Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority to develop training on dealing with individuals who are mentally ill
- Increased availability of less lethal equipment
- The purchase and implementation of body cameras for all road patrol officers
- Development of the Saginaw ALPACT committee, which is comprised of leaders and members of the community, civil rights and civil liberties organizations, and leaders from the law enforcement community
The department also said their officers receive consistent training and understand that they are only allowed to use a level of force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control.
“I am very proud of our police department and their efforts over the past few years to improve relations in our community,” said City Manager Tim Morales. “We have already implemented several policies and procedures to improve community interaction. But when tragedies occur like what recently happened in Minneapolis, it challenges all of us to dig deeper and review our practices and implement even greater changes.”
The department also said they are poised to launch new initiatives focused on creating transparency and implementing solutions that produce meaningful results in the community.
City officials are also considering the implementation of a citizen review board that would develop strategies for bettering the community and police interactions.
“We want to involve community leaders from diverse backgrounds,” said Bob Ruth, Saginaw Police Chief. “This will take some time and a lot of conversations. But we’ve heard the requests for a citizen review board and we’re confident Saginaw will have one we can be proud of.”
