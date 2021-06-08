The Saginaw Police Department is welcoming a new member to its ranks, K-9 Ofc. Ares.
Ares is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who will be paired up with Ofc. Jordan Englehart as a member of the Saginaw Police K-9 unit. Ares is replacing K-9 Nvee who retired earlier this year.
Ares was born in Mexico and was raised in Michigan where he started training when he arrived in Saginaw. Ares will be trained to detect narcotics and search for lost children and adults.
Ares is joining SPD thanks to a donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.
"This will allow us to have a dog on every shift," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said. "We now have 24-hour coverage. That is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city."
Ares will be on patrol and narcotic certified, so he will be able to seek out hidden drugs and also track people.
“The contributions these dogs will bring to our force is immeasurable,” Ruth said. “I am grateful for this donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association and their commitment to safety for the City of Saginaw.”
