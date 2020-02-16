Furry friends of all sizes were up for adoption today in Saginaw at Magooz Pet Outlet's "Love Your Pet Day" event.
The event gave families an opportunity to give a cat or a dog a loving forever home.
Organizers told us it was a $100 fee with a quick application and pets were able to be taken home same-day if the families had the correct references.
Guests were also able to take some fun family pictures with their new pets using props and backdrops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.