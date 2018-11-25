With all that snow coming down, many Mid-Michigan businesses are getting ready to hit and clear the roads.
“Everybody says ‘you’re in Michigan, you don’t like the cold?’ I hate the cold,” said Tom Silverutter.
Silverrutter may hate the cold but Michigan’s weather is good for business.
For the last five years, he ran his own lawn care and plowing service called Silver Clean-up.
He’s gearing up for the first major snowstorm of the season.
“I just hooked up the plows and put gas in the vehicles so I’m ready to go just waiting on the snow,” Silverrutter said.
Silverrutter says he spends thousands of dollars and hours making sure his trucks are ready to go.
Because he’s a small business, he does all the mechanics himself.
“This is baby blue, this is big red, and this is Claire. They’re all decent trucks," Silverrutter said. "They don’t look like much but I’ve got a lot of heart and soul I put a lot of time into my vehicles so I’m sure they’ll get through with no problem."
Testing out the truck lights, plows, tires, and gassing up are the first things on his checklist but there’s one other important thing he’s missing.
Besides dealing with the snow itself, the hardest part of Silverrutter’s job is finding drivers for his plow trucks.
“It’s a lot of work, it really is," Silverrutter said. "Nobody sees how much work goes behind it but my God I got up at midnight and work all the way around the clock."
Working crazy hours is just a small sacrifice in helping keep the community safe but he has one big recommendation we can all try to do.
“Oh jeez, stay home seriously. I would if I didn’t have to go out I would stay home because it’s chaos out there on the streets,” Silverrutter said.
