Saginaw Police are currently investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Saginaw resident.
Officers were called to 2401 E. Holland Avenue at 4:07 a.m. on Oct. 6 after a 911 caller said a man was having a medical emergency.
When officers arrived live-saving measures were administered, but the man did not survive being shot.
The victim has been identified as Maurice Trevion Williams.
Police said they are interviewing witnesses, and a person of interest.
The investigation is on-going currently.
