Have you ever wanted to be a police officer? Well here’s your chance.
The Saginaw Police Department is accepting applications from residents and business owners for the 2019 Citizen’s Police Academy.
People who apply must live in the city of Saginaw.
Sessions will begin Sep. 12 and end Oct. 24.
Each session is three hours and is scheduled on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the police department.
Topics will include criminal law, investigation techniques, hands-on training with patrol vehicles, defensive tactics, use of force, and much more.
Applicants must be 21-years of age or older and successfully pass a criminal background check to attend this free academy.
Applications are available at the front desk of the Saginaw Police Department. The deadline to apply is Aug. 29.
For more information contact Ofc. Vincent Jackson at 989-860-1843 or email at vjackson@saginaw-mi.com.
