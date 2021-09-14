A suspect is facing charges after the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman from Saginaw.
Ramiro Garcia, a 39-year-old man from Saginaw, was arrested on Sept. 9 without incident during a traffic stop in Saginaw in connection with the death of Nala Wallace.
Garcia was arraigned on Sept. 13 and charged with open murder and felony firearm. He is being held without bond.
“Det. Graves put a lot of time and hard work following up on leads in this case,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.
Wallace was the victim of the city’s eighth homicide this year. Saginaw police officers were sent to the 1800 block of Burnham Street at 6 a.m. on July 5 for a report of a woman who had been shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Wallace dead on the front porch of a home with apparent gunshot wounds. The Major Crimes Unit, using detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, handled the homicide investigation.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Phil Graves at 989-759-1761 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
