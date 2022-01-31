The Saginaw Police Department is looking for help finding a missing man.
Joe Lavern Bancroft walked away from the VA hospital about noon on Monday. He is 5’10” and 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black pants and a tan trench coat. He was walking south on N. Mason, according to Saginaw police. Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see him.
