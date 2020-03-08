The Saginaw Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they said stole a gun out of a local bathroom.
Police said a man visited the McDonalds located across the street from Covenant Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. They said while he was there, he took a gun from the bathroom.
According to police, the person who used the bathroom before the man negligently left the gun in the bathroom.
Police said that finders/keepers do not apply in this situation.
According to police, the man was driving a black SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det./Sgt. Matt Gerow at 989-759-1251 or Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.