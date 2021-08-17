The Saginaw chief of police is pleading with people to stop violent crime in the city.
Earlier this month, the city saw a surge in violence which prompted a call to action for local and state leaders.
“In the last I think 12 days, we’ve only had one shooting here in the city. And that individual ended up shooting himself as he was pulling his gun out of his waistband,” Chief Robert Ruth said.
Ruth shared that news with city residents at a neighborhood association action group meeting on Aug. 17. Ruth said overall, crime is slightly down from a year ago but there’s still too much violence in the streets.
“We shouldn’t be at this point. People should get along better. There’s just senseless acts of crime that are taking place and people are getting shot and/or murdered for no reason at all,” Ruth said.
On Aug. 5, local law enforcement and community leaders held a press conference aimed at trying to slow down a recent uptick in crime. There has been only one shooting in Saginaw since.
“I credit everything. It’s the prayer from the clergy all the way down to just the people in the neighborhoods talking to their children, telling them to put the guns down,” Ruth said.
Ruth said his officers are making plenty of arrests and seizing lots of guns. He said more arrests are happening soon.
Ruth said it’s all part of the effort to prevent the loss of lives, especially young people.
“All the parents are going to have is a memory. That’s all they’re going to have. And the parents shouldn’t have that. People have got to learn to put the guns down so that we can have less crime in Saginaw,” Ruth said.
