If you’re on the phone, you better not be behind the wheel.
In an effort to get you to lose the phone, Saginaw Police are cracking down on enforcement of texting and driving.
“Somebody almost hit me yesterday when they was texting while I was driving,” said Nina Gardner, a Mid-Michigan driver. “You know how you look in your rear-view mirror? Yeah it happens all the time.”
“They in front of me, behind me, around me. It’s the way of the world now,” said Thomas Tyson, a Mid-Michigan driver.
Saginaw Police’s effort, starting April 11, is to change that world by giving you a ticket if you’re on the phone and potentially save lives.
“I’m hoping that they do, any time you at it, anything’s a distraction,” said Tanisha Quiroc, a Mid-Michigan driver. “It only takes a couple seconds and that’s somebody’s life or family at risk.”
That risk is something Sam Howell is all too familiar with. He survived a crash caused from being distracted.
“My cell phone peeped and it was on the passenger seat, fell to the passenger floor,” Howell said. “I looked up and thought I had time to grab it and sit back up and make the curve, but not quite so.”
Howell was in a coma for more than a year. He applauds the effort to stop distracted driving.
“It can wait,” Howell said. “Your life is so much more important than a text or whatever it may be. It can always wait.”
First time offenders will end up paying a $100 fine. It’s bumped up to $200 if you’re caught doing it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.