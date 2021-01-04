The Saginaw Police Department is taking a new approach to deterring crime in the community by attempting to prevent it before it happens.
The department said it has formed a proactive unit to address the community’s concerns about quality of life issues and the rising crime rate.
"Well, the reason we're taking this action is because we care about our citizens here in Saginaw," Police Chief Robert Ruth said.
Police said the two-officer unit will be assigned to a flexible shift in response to peak time requirements.
"By taking some officers, reconstructing our community police officer program, putting them out there at the hours where there's more activity, trying to use our hotspot mapping to make a determination of where the crime is occurring the most and some of these acts are occurring, and putting those officers in those locations, historically does slow the crime down," Ruth said.
The Saginaw Police Department said this unit will also address issues reported by residents and will partner with other agencies to complete investigations, as well as follow up on long-term problems.
Ruth said his officers are doing a great job and working hard to bring those committing crime to justice. He said this new proactive unit will help to take more criminals off the street.
"The ultimate goal is to help reduce crime, make people feel safer in their homes at night, as well as help us solve crimes into the future," Ruth said.
Ruth said Saginaw residents have to do their part to get crime numbers headed back in the right direction. He urges them to be law enforcement's eyes and ears.
"If they see something, call 911 and let us know something is going on. And we can have the officer stop by and hopefully take care of it for them," Ruth said.
