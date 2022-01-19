The city of Saginaw is trying to put more boots on the ground as the police department is accepting applications for new officers hoping to bolster their ranks.
"We have four retirements coming up this coming year, throughout the year, so we're trying to fill those positions," said Matthew Gerow.
That is why the Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. is re-releasing this two-year-old recruitment video as part of the effort to fill the ranks.
"It gets pretty good views, and people comment on it and share it quite often. It's pretty good video. The Saginaw Career Complex helped us out with making the video," Gerow said.
He said residents who want a career in law enforcement should look at the Saginaw Police Department.
"For a police officer, or anyone that's looking to go into police work, the city of Saginaw has basically everything that can be offered," Gerow said.
Gerow said his department is looking at candidates to emerge from the Delta College Police Academy that started recently or maybe finding someone that's looking into law enforcement that could be sent to the academy as well.
He said new efforts are being made to attract and retain officers at the police department.
"I've been with the Saginaw Police Department for 26 years as of yesterday. And the morale at the Saginaw Police Department is one of the highest that it's ever been in my career," Gerow said.
While Gerow said it is important to fill these positions, it will only be possible with the right kind of candidate.
"We want to make sure that everyone has a good background or a good moral, ethical integrity to make the difficult decisions that we make as police officers, especially in the city of Saginaw," Gerow said.
