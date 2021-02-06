The Saginaw Police Department said in a Facebook post they are aware of an online video regarding an alleged child predator named James McNally. The title of the video said McNally is a Saginaw Police Officer and the content of the video indicates he is a volunteer for the department, according to SPD, McNally is not a volunteer or officer.
The Saginaw Police Department made this statement on their Facebook Page:
“We have been made aware of a video surfacing on YouTube that is being shared on multiple social media platforms regarding an alleged child predator named James McNally. The title of the video insinuates this person is a Saginaw Police Officer. The content of the video indicates he is a volunteer for the Saginaw Police Department. Both of which are false. We do not know this person or have any affiliation with a James McNally now or ever before. It's unfortunate that the Saginaw Police Department has been falsely accused of having any involvement with this obviously disturbed individual. Further, we are unaware of where this incident took place. Our jurisdiction does not include any Walmart stores. We will be asking the Michigan State Police to investigate this incident as it is not within our jurisdiction.”
