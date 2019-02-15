The Saginaw Police Department will be introducing its newest member at a City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 18.
Nvee, the police department's Belgian Malinois K9 member completed his five-week training program and is ready to join the force.
His training prepared him to detect narcotics, search for suspects, or missing persons, and to protect his handler.
He’ll be partnered with Ofc. Doug Stacer as an official member of the Saginaw Police K9 unit.
The department’s last K9, Canjo, recently retired after more than 8 years of service.
The department received the police dog donation from the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association with help from the Nickless Foundation and the Wickson-Link Foundation.
The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association will give support to the four canine officers, one for each patrol shift.
“This will allow us to have a dog on every shift,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “We now have 24-hour coverage. That is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city.”
Chief Ruth said he also appreciates the support shown for the program.
“The contributions these dogs will bring to our force is immeasurable,” Ruth said. “I am grateful to the generous supporters of this program and their commitment to safety for the city of Saginaw.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.