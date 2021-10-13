The Saginaw Police Department plans to purchase a new surveillance system and have more eyes on the street after a violent summer.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Gerow is the Public Information Officer for the Saginaw Police Department.
"I think it's great that Saginaw is keeping up with the technology that other larger jurisdictions throughout the United States already have," Gerow said.
The agency will be getting new high-definition traffic cameras with license plate readers thanks to a federal grant.
"It came through the Department of Justice, a grant through them. Completely funded by them, it didn't cost the city of Saginaw taxpayers a dime," Gerow said.
The cameras will be placed throughout the city. Gerow said they will help the department solve crime and aide in finding missing persons.
"You already know the license plate, you can type it in to the data base computer and it'll go through all the cameras and see if that vehicle has gone through, and at what time, whereabouts that person may have been," Gerow said.
Gerow wants residents to know the sole purpose of these cameras is to reduce violent crime and crime overall.
"It's not something that we're doing to infringe upon anybody's fourth amendment right to illegal search and seizure. It's simply transparency and it's simply to make Saginaw safer," Gerow said.
