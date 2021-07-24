A mid-Michigan police force introducing the community to their four-legged officers.
The Saginaw Police Department hosted the Meet the K-9's event Saturday as a fundraising and educational experience.
Officer Justin McGregor works with the Saginaw City Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
“I don’t want to see this program die. I love these dogs I love working with dogs,” McGregor said.
A unit that he said is in need of some help.
“Our vet bills, equipment, toys,” McGregor said.
On Saturday, the unit received some help thanks to a fundraiser at Valerie’s restaurant.
Owner Juliana Stricker said it is an idea that came to her after seeing officers and their K-9s stop by her restaurant.
“A portion of our sales today are going to go right to the Saginaw Valley Police K-9 Association,” Stricker said. “Several months ago, I started meeting the different handlers and officers and I would always ask to meet their K9s when they came in.”
Once she learned about the programs need for funding, she didn't hesitate to help out.
“This is something that I can give back to as well as hopefully bring a lot of people here for this event to give back as well,” Stricker said.
Funds raised will help K-9s like Harvey.
“He's a three-year-old black lab. He's trained for article tracking he does some scent work as well,” McGregor said. “I can't thank our local businesses enough for supporting this program and keeping this program alive.”
