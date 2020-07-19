Police are identifying the second victim in a shooting that killed two men and injured one woman.
Officers were sent to the Sunoco gas station parking lot, located at 1944 E. Genesee St., for a report of a shooting on Sunday, July 19 at 2:19 a.m.
When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Tony Dawanye Martin and 22-year-old Ricky Howard Morgan suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said Martin died on the scene and Morgan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Saginaw Police said the deaths of Martin and Morgan are the 12th and 13th homicides in the city this year.
Detectives later discovered there was a third shooting victim.
A 25-year-old woman showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. She has since been released.
The Saginaw Police Department is urging residents and visitors in the city, especially those younger, to avoid block parties and large gatherings in gas station or party store parking lots.
“Nothing good can come out of attending these late night/early morning large gatherings, please remember we’re still dealing with the COVID pandemic, stay home and stay safe,” said Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
The Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, are investigating this incident.
Currently, police do not have any suspects in custody.
Anyone who has more information on this shooting is urged to call Det. Anthony Accardo at (989) 759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.
